Brumbrella Explained: A new term coined during Ashes 2023 as Ben Stokes sets bizarre field for Usman Khawaja

With England taking on World Test Championship winner 2023 in the Ashes, a new word was coined to describe the absurd field Ben Stokes and Ollie Robinson set to end the 321-ball resistance of Usman Khawaja — the Brumbrella.

Before this, words like Bazball, Bazbait, and Nighthawk were invented, reported Indian Express.

As per details, the word Brumbrella signifies a large pitch cover to protect the ground, but Ben Stokes’s absurd field to end Khawaja’s innings made all the difference.

With the end of Khawaja’s innings, the Australian side’s innings too were over and England managed to take a seven-run lead on the third day of the Birmingham test at Edgbaston Cricket Ground.

Chasing 394, the Australian side looked stable, and leading the side was Usman Khawaja (141), against whom English bowlers’ spin, fast, or swing weren’t working.

Thinking differently, Stokes in his endeavor to rip apart the manual of setting fields in Test, chose an unconventional field setup. Thereby forcing Khawaja to come down the track and ended up getting bowled.

For Khawaja, when Robinson was bowling the 113th over, Stokes set the trap. He formed four men as human chain on the on-side from short square leg to short mid-on. This certainly, gave Khawaja some distraction and judged the length of Robinson’s yorker a fraction late, which led to this dismissal.

Though it seemed the ield was all a gimmick, it most vital wicket was bargained.

Now looking at the scorecard, abbting first, England scored 393/8 and declared, while Australis scored 386 and were all out. England scored 273 in the second innings, and now Australians need 255 runs to win the test.

Updated: 19 Jun 2023, 09:57 PM IST