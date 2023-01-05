Brutal Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi-NCR, Temperature Drops To 2.8 Degrees In National Capital

At least 12 trains were delayed by one-and-a-half to six hours and two rescheduled due to the foggy weather

New Delhi: With winter at its peak in India, the National Capital on Thursday morning recorded 2.8 degree Celsius — the lowest in January in two years — making it cooler than several hill stations. The minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung weather station is four notches below the normal for this time of the year. At Lodhi Road, the minimum temperature was even lower at 2.8 degrees Celsius.

A thick layer of fog covering most parts of North India, including Delhi-NCR, is causing caused major inconvenience to commuters. Visibility levels were 50 metres around 5.30 am.

Most people kept indoors and turned to space heaters and cups of hot tea to keep themselves warm as frosty winds from the snow-clad Himalayas barrelled through the plains, including the national capital.

At least 12 trains were delayed by one-and-a-half to six hours and two rescheduled due to the foggy weather Delhi airport has also issued a fog alert, saying low visibility procedures were in progress. “All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information,” the advisory read. The Safdarjung observatory logged a minimum temperature of three degrees Celsius against 4.4 degrees on Wednesday and 8.5 degrees on Tuesday. Delhi’s minimum temperature was lower than Dalhousie (4.9 degrees Celsius), Dharamshala (5.2 degrees), Kangra (3.2 degrees), Shimla (3.7 degrees), Dehradun (4.6 degrees), Mussoorie (4.4 degrees) and Nainital (6.2 degrees). The weather stations at Lodhi Road, Ayanagar and Ridge in Delhi recorded minimum temperatures of 2.8 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees and 2.8 degrees, respectively. The cold snap is expected to strain power grids and pose challenges to the homeless.



