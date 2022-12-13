BSEB Class 10 Date Sheet 2023: Bihar Board Matric Exam Time Table Released

The BSEB Class 10 exam will be held in two shifts – shift 1 is from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second from 1:45 to 5 pm.

BSEB Bihar DElEd Registration 2022 Ends Today.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Date Sheet 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Tuesday released the date sheet for Matric (Class 10) final exams, 2023. The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that as per the BSEB date sheet, the exams will start from February 14 and conclude on February 22. BSEB has also published Inter or Class 12 final exam date sheet.

The exam will be held in two shifts – shift 1 is from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second from 1:45 to 5 pm. The BSEB class 10 students must note the admit cards for BSEB 10th final exam will be published on January 8. Practicals and internal assessments will be done from January 19 to 21, 2023.

For visually impaired students, Music in place of Science and Home Science in place of Maths papers will be held during the same shifts.

Detailed BSEB Bihar board Matric exam 2023 Date Sheet:

February 14: Shift 1: Maths (110), Shift 2: Maths (210)

February 15: Shift 1: Science (112), Shift 2: Science (212)

February 16: Shift 1: Social Science (111), Shift 2: Social Science (211)

February 17: Shift 1: English (113), Shift 2: English (213)

February 20: Shift 1: Mother Language, Shift 2: Mother language

February 21: Shift 1: Second Indian Language, Shift 2: Second Indian Language

February 22: Shift 1: Elective, Shift 2: Elective



