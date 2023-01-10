BSEB Inter Exam 2024 Registrations with Late Fee Extended Till THIS Date

Earlier the BSEB had extended the application deadline for Bihar Board Inter Annual Exam 2024 with a late fee till January 7, 2023.
BSEB News: The Bihar School Examination Board has extended the last date to register and pay fees for Bihar School Inter Annual Exam 2024. The Bihar Board candidates who are eligible and preparing for the examination can apply for the Inter Annual Exam 2024 by January 16, 2023. To complete the process, the candidates can visit the official website of the board i.e. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
“Online registration of 11th class students for Intermediate Annual Examination, 2024 will now be done with late fee in the extended period till 16.01.2023. In this way, the heads of educational institutions will ensure to register the left out students of their institutions by 16.01.2023. “reads the announcement on Twitter
#BSEB #BiharBoard #Bihar pic.twitter.com/0VHb4Lsba7
— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) January 8, 2023
Bihar Board, BSEB Inter Exam 2024: How to register?
For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can complete the registration:
- Visit the official website- biharboardonline.com
- Click on the BSEB Inter Exam 2024 registration link.
- Key in all the necessary details, upload the documents and pay the application fee and then click on the submit
- Download and take a printout of the application form.
Published Date: January 10, 2023 1:34 AM IST
