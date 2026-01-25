Is Pakistan sending weapons via drones?

The Border Security Force (BSF) killed a Pakistani intruder late Sunday night in Samba, Jammu and Kashmir. According to army sources, an attempt was made to infiltrate across the Line of Control (LoC) in Samba district, which was foiled. A search operation is now underway in the entire area. Meanwhile, a Pakistani drone was also spotted near the LoC in Kathua district. According to army sources, the drone was spotted during routine surveillance. Anti-drone systems have been activated in response. Drones were also seen near the border in Kathua on January 20. In the last 15 days, drones have been spotted near the border six times. Earlier, on the evening of January 17, a drone was also seen in the Ramgarh sector adjacent to the Line of Control (LoC). After the army’s response, the drone returned to the Pakistani side. On January 15, a drone was spotted once in the Ramgarh sector and twice in the Rajouri district on January 13. On January 11, five drones were spotted simultaneously in the Nowshera sector, the Dharamsal sector, the Reasi, Samba, and Mankot sectors of Poonch. The army and security agencies are keeping a close watch on the situation.Security agencies are on high alert ahead of Republic Day. They suspect these drones are being used to gather intelligence on army positions along the border or to drop weapons and narcotics for terrorists.