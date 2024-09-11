Home

BSF troop injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire along Jammu border

This ceasefire violation comes ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections which is scheduled for September 18.

Jammu: A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel was injured after Pakistani troops violated a ceasefire agreement along the Jammu border in Jammu and Kashmir by resorting to unprovoked firing on the Indian posts, PTI reported on Wednesday morning. In response, the BSF troops retaliated but the casualties on the Pakistani side were not known immediately, they said.

A spokesperson of the border guarding force said, “At about 2:35 am (IST), an incident of unprovoked firing took place in the Akhnoor area across the border, which was befittingly responded to by the BSF. While one BSF personnel sustained injuries in the firing.” He further added that troops are on high alert and keeping a vigil all along the international border and Line of Control.

This ceasefire violation comes ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections which is scheduled for September 18. The assembly elections will be held in three phases.

Since after India and Pakistan renewed the ceasefire agreement on February 25, 2021, the ceasefire violation is very rare. Last year, a BSF jawan was killed in Pakistan Rangers firing in the Ramgarh sector which marked the first loss of life on the Indian side in more than three years.

