BSNL To Launch 5G Services By April 2024 Ashwini Vaishnaw News

Bhubaneswar: BSNL, the state-owned telecom services, will launch high-speed 5G network services by April 2024, as per the Union telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. At a press conference after the launch of Jio 5G services by private telecom operators in Bhubaneshwar and Cuttack, Vaishnaw said that BSNL does not have a legacy network. “So there was a big advantage for BSNL as the entire network we are designing is in a way that it can be rapidly upgraded from 4G to 5G. That cycle will be very fast,” the minister said.
“Entire Odisha will be covered by 5G services in 2 years. Today, 5G services have been launched in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack,” the telecom minister said. Vaishnaw said the Modi government has allocated Rs 5,600 crore for strengthening the telecom connectivity in the state.
Around 100 telecom towers for 4G services covering 100 odd villages in Odisha have been launched today.
Published Date: January 5, 2023 9:46 PM IST
