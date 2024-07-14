BSP Chief K Armstrong Murder Key Suspect Killed In Police Encounter

Home

Tamil Nadu: BSP Chief K Armstrong’s Murder Key Suspect Killed In Police Encounter

BSP Tamil Nadu Unit Chief Armstrong Hacked To Death In Chennai

New Delhi: In a significant development, one of the accused involved in the murder of the Tamil Nadu BSP Chief K Armstrong was killed in an encounter in Chennai late last evening. According to a NDTV report quoting sources, Thiruvengadam was taken to the spot to recover weapons used in the killing of K Armstrong when he fired at the police officials with the recovered gun.

He was injured in the retaliatory firing and rushed to the hospital. “He was declared brought dead by the doctors,” officials said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin earlier called on Porkodi, wife of slain Bahujan Samaj Party state chief K Armstrong and assured her that the perpetrators of the crime would be brought to justice.

Stalin conveyed his condolences and sympathies to Porkodi and the other family members of Armstrong and assured them that all those involved in the ghastly murder would be punished according to the law.

Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss also visited the family and conveyed their condolences.

The state government provided full security for the burial of the BSP leader at Pothur in Tiruvallur district early on Monday.

Armstrong was hacked to death here on July 5 by a gang and at least 11 suspects have been arrested in connection with the case.











