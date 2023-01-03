BTech Student Attempts Suicide After Stabbing Friend To Death At College Campus In Bengaluru

The boy later attempted suicide and is battling for his life.

B tech student stabbed multiple times by her friend at Bengaluru college

Bengaluru: A 19-year-old BTech student stabbed her friend to death at an engineering college campus in Bengaluru on Monday, TOI reported. The incident took place at Presidency College at 1 Pm when the boy stabbed her friend 10 times which resulted in her death. The boy later attempted suicide and is battling for his life.

Watch: Security Officials Rush To Save The Victim Inside College Campus (Readers’ Discretion Advised)

#LayaSmitha, a 19 yr old student of #PresidencyCollege Bengaluru was stabbed to death around 1 pm on Monday in the university premises by #PawanKalyan a 23 yr old Btech student,they both hailed from same dist and were known to each other. He stabbed himself after stabbing her. pic.twitter.com/Pz7bdln413 — Saba Khan (@ItsKhan_Saba) January 2, 2023

The accused has been identified as Pawan Kalyan. He took his friend, Laya Smita, to her college where he committed this crime. After hearing screams from Smita, students nearby came to check what has happened when they found both lying in a blood pool, then they called the police. A purported video of the incident widely shared on social media showed security officials rushing injured Laya Smitha to the hospital.

Both were shifted to a nearby private hospital where Smita died and Kalyan is battling for life, TOI reported



