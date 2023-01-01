BTS’ J-Hope Gives Electrifying Performance at Times Square Amid Heavy Rain, ARMY Reacts

BTS’ J-Hope aka Jung Ho-seok recently gave an electrifying performance at Times Square amid heavy rain.

BTS’ J-Hope Gives Electrifying Performance Amid Heavy Rain: BTS’ singer J-Hope aka Jung Ho-seok welcomed 2023 as he gave a breathtaking performance for his fans on New Year’s Eve. Despite heavy rains and even falling down the stairs, J-Hope continued with his electrifying singing at Times Square, New York. The BTS’ rapper also sang Smooth Like Butter for the audience who cheered for him. The K-pop songwriter-singer proved that he is a through professional as he continued with the show amid technical difficulties. Fans grooved to his live show, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve hosted by Ryan Seacrest. ARMY praised J-Hope for his heart-winning performance.

CHECK OUT ARMY’S REACTION TO BTS’ J-HOPE’S LIVE PERFORMANCE:

Be ready to welcome new #jhope stans into the fold, Hobi-geeks! The sharp increase on j-hope’s new followers after his ‘Rockin’ Eve’ performance just made him the most followed Korean artist on the first day of 2023. Now, THAT is how you start the new year right! pic.twitter.com/LsbdFszVTo — The Hobi Library (@thehobilibrary) January 1, 2023

J-Hope is a South Korean rapper, singer-songwriter, dancer, and record producer. He made his debut as a member of South Korean boy band BTS in 2013, under Big Hit Entertainment. He released his first solo mixtape, Hope World, in 2018.

