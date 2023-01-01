National

BTS J Hope Gives Electrifying Performance at Times Square Amid Heavy Rain ARMY Reacts

BTS’ J-Hope aka Jung Ho-seok recently gave an electrifying performance at Times Square amid heavy rain.

BTS’ J-Hope Gives Electrifying Performance Amid Heavy Rain: BTS’ singer J-Hope aka Jung Ho-seok welcomed 2023 as he gave a breathtaking performance for his fans on New Year’s Eve. Despite heavy rains and even falling down the stairs, J-Hope continued with his electrifying singing at Times Square, New York. The BTS’ rapper also sang Smooth Like Butter for the audience who cheered for him. The K-pop songwriter-singer proved that he is a through professional as he continued with the show amid technical difficulties. Fans grooved to his live show, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve hosted by Ryan Seacrest. ARMY praised J-Hope for his heart-winning performance.

CHECK OUT ARMY’S REACTION TO BTS’ J-HOPE’S LIVE PERFORMANCE:

J-Hope is a South Korean rapper, singer-songwriter, dancer, and record producer. He made his debut as a member of South Korean boy band BTS in 2013, under Big Hit Entertainment. He released his first solo mixtape, Hope World, in 2018.

For more updates on BTS and J-Hope, check out this space at India.com.




Published Date: January 1, 2023 6:06 PM IST





