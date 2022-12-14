Wednesday, December 14, 2022
BTS Jin First Photos And Videos From Inside Miltary Camp in South Korea Make ARMY Super Emotional

BTS ARMY can’t resist getting emotional as Jin’s first photos and videos from inside the military camp on the North Korean border surface online. Check Jin marching with his fellow trainers.

BTS Jin first photo and videos from military camp: BTS Jin bid an emotional adieu to his fans and family members on Monday as he moved to the military camp to perform his compulsory military duty. The first pictures and videos of the popular band member from inside the training camp are now going viral. Jin, who was part of the BTS band with Jungkook, Jimin, V aka Kim Taejyung, Jhope, Suga, and RM, is seen dressed in a long black quilt jacket as he joins other members at the training camp.

In a video that is being shared widely on social media, BTS Jin walks in a row with other cadets as everyone marches inside the camp.

WATCH BTS JIN’S VIDEOS AND PICTURES FROM INSIDE THE MILITARY CAMP IN SOUTH KOREA:

The Astronaut singer has enlisted himself for five weeks of basic military training which is a part of the two-year compulsory military training for all able-bodied men aged 18-28 in South Korea. BTS Jin has gone to the boot camp situated at Yeoncheon town which is near the North Korean border.

On Monday, as Jin wrote a heartfelt goodbye to his fans on social media, he was also accompanied by his friends and band members. A photo of all the band members sending Jin to the training camp surfaced online via the official Twitter page of BTS. The other six members shared the picture and wrote, “Our brother!! Come back safely!! Love you (sic),” in the caption of the post.

Meanwhile, the band is currently not performing together. All the members of the group earlier announced that they have taken a break from being a band to focus on their individual careers for sometime. Their fans hope to see them together once again around 2025 following their service commitment.




Published Date: December 14, 2022 11:16 AM IST





