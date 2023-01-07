BTS JIN is now the commander of his group at the military camp where he’s serving his mandatory army training from the government. A few new pictures from inside the camp have impressed the BTS ARMY. Check the online posts here.

BTS JIN Learns to Throw Grenade at Military Camp, ARMY Goes Emotional Over Viral Photos – Check Tweets

BTS JIN at miltary camp: BTS JIN, who is serving his mandatory training at a military camp in South Korea, is now the commander of his group at the center. Several new pictures of the popular band member have emerged in which he is seen performing his training inside the camp. The fresh pictures show BTS JIN learning to throw a hand grenade as he trains well with his fellow members at the Yeoncheon Military Training Center.

Kim Seokjin is seen in his military uniform as he and his team undergo an outdoor training session including the CBR (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) defence training. Interestingly, another photo shows Jin posing for an official military click with the ‘Company Commander of Trainees’ badge on his uniform. This has made the ARMY feel extremely proud of the artiste.

CHECK BTS ARMY GO GAGA OVER JIN’S NEW PHOTOS FROM INSIDE THE MILITARY CAMP:

the sitting posture of seokjin its like a prince 🤗😍 Our Prince Kim Seokjin was too handsome and manly 🤗😍

WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU JIN

WE LOVE YOU JIN #TheAstronaut by #Jin #BTSJIN#WaitingForTheAstronaut pic.twitter.com/QA0XMReUwT — KookJinniesLove🐺🐰💞THE ASTRONAUT DREAMERS (@kookjinnieslove) December 30, 2022

Celebrating Jin’s training, one Twitter user wrote, “the sitting posture of seokjin its like a prince 🤗😍 Our Prince Kim Seokjin was too handsome and manly 🤗😍 WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU JIN WE LOVE YOU JIN (sic),” another wrote, “seokjin in the military uniform during his military service!😭 kim seokjin became the company commander trainee, he’s the leader of his group! we’re so proud of you seokjinie 😭🫂❤ (sic).”

BTS member Jin enlisted in the military in December of last year. He was given an emotional see-off by his fellow band members who dropped him at the training center and goofed around in a viral video, wishing him the best.

In South Korea, every able-bodied man between 18-28 goes to a military camp for two years. The BTS members were allowed to defer the service until they turn 30. The rest of the BTS band members will also serve their compulsory military training in the coming years.



