BTS Jin aka Kim Seok-jin left netizens, including the BTS ARMY in splits with his unique cake-cutting skills on his 30th birthday.

BTS Jin Leaves Netizens in Splits With His Cake-Cutting Skills on 30th Birthday, ARMY Reacts – WATCH

BTS Jin Leaves Netizens in Splits With His Cake-Cutting Skills: BTS Jin aka Kim Seok-jin recently celebrated his 30th birthday. The BTS singer and songwriter left the fans amazed with his unique cake-cutting skills. Jin, who has a massive social media following is always being scrutinized by his die-hard fans. Netizens always shower the K-pop singer, not just for his singing but also his fashion statements and charismatic persona. In a video going viral on the internet, Jin can be seen cutting a cartoon-shaped cake with his bare hand instead of using a knife. This has left the BTS ARMY in splits.

CHECK OUT BTS ARMY’S REACTION ON JIN’S VIRAL CAKE-CUTTING VIDEO:

i can’t stop laughing the way seokjin cut the cake like that on live- hes so funny #HappySeokjinDay #BTSJIN

pic.twitter.com/BDyYjCgwDB — koshy⁷ (@taeskoshy) December 4, 2022

When u done with cakes cutting #BTSJIN

It’s WWH DAY pic.twitter.com/le62w0TPEy — STB (@Lizza__11) December 4, 2022

We learnt a new technique from seokjinnie that if there’s no knife we can slice the cake with our hands #BTSJIN #KimSeokjin #Jin #Weverse_LIVE @BTS_twt

pic.twitter.com/t8TBPkWyf2 — mahi⁷ (@btsforever030) December 4, 2022

Kim Seokjin, a man who chops his birthday cake in half with his bare hand. How very Jin of him! I certainly wasn’t expecting it hehehe #HappyBirthdaySeokjin #BTSJIN #HappyJINday #JinDay2022 #진 pic.twitter.com/FqkxrPm8Sa — pinkdandelion⁷ ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ (@pinkdandelion92) December 4, 2022

Jin splitting the cake in two with his hands Noo Jin why would you do that ?!? Why is he like that #JINDAY #HappyBirthdayJin #HappyJINday #BTSJIN #KimSeokjin pic.twitter.com/jx9skmRvz1 — army._.hubforbangtan on IG (@AHubfor7) December 4, 2022

BTS Jin aka Kim Seok-jin is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and member of the South Korean boy band BTS. Kim has co-written and released three solo tracks with BTS: Awake in 2016, Epiphany in 2018, and Moon in 2020, all of which have charted on South Korea’s Gaon Digital Chart.

For more updates on BTS Jin birthday, check out this space at India.com.



