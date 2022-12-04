Sunday, December 4, 2022
BTS Jin Leaves Netizens in Splits With His Cake Cutting Skills on 30th Birthday ARMY Reacts WATCH

BTS Jin aka Kim Seok-jin left netizens, including the BTS ARMY in splits with his unique cake-cutting skills on his 30th birthday.

BTS Jin Leaves Netizens in Splits With His Cake-Cutting Skills on 30th Birthday, ARMY Reacts – WATCH

BTS Jin Leaves Netizens in Splits With His Cake-Cutting Skills: BTS Jin aka Kim Seok-jin recently celebrated his 30th birthday. The BTS singer and songwriter left the fans amazed with his unique cake-cutting skills. Jin, who has a massive social media following is always being scrutinized by his die-hard fans. Netizens always shower the K-pop singer, not just for his singing but also his fashion statements and charismatic persona. In a video going viral on the internet, Jin can be seen cutting a cartoon-shaped cake with his bare hand instead of using a knife. This has left the BTS ARMY in splits.

CHECK OUT BTS ARMY’S REACTION ON JIN’S VIRAL CAKE-CUTTING VIDEO:

BTS Jin aka Kim Seok-jin is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and member of the South Korean boy band BTS. Kim has co-written and released three solo tracks with BTS: Awake in 2016, Epiphany in 2018, and Moon in 2020, all of which have charted on South Korea’s Gaon Digital Chart.

Published Date: December 4, 2022 5:52 PM IST




Published Date: December 4, 2022 5:52 PM IST





Source link

