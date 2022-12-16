BTS Jin Records Special Message For ARMY Right Before Entering Military Camp, Check Unseen Moments of Band Members in Viral Video

BTS Jin goes to the military camp on the North Korean border but not without recording a special message for his fans in a video. Check out this video to catch unseen moments between the band members.

BTS Jin Sends Special Message For ARMY Right Before Entering Military Camp, Check Emotional Moments of Band Members in Viral Video

BTS Jin special video for ARMY: As the BTS ARMY continues to send good wishes to BTS Jin for his mandatory military service, a special video has surfaced online for the fans. The popular BTS member made everyone emotional all across the world as he said goodbye to his friends and fans to join the military service in South Korea. Now, Bangtan TV has released a special video that shows BTS band members RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook goofing around with Jin as they escort him to the military camp. The video also features a beautiful message by Jin for the ARMY.

The video that’s going viral on YouTube shows the band members teasing Jin and playing with his buzzcut. At one point, Jin asks everyone to go inside and J-Hope replies ‘why would we go inside?’. V then adds, “There will be one moment like this. There won’t be another one after this (sic).”

Later, Jin sends a sweet message to the ARMY and asks them to stay fit. He says, “I’ll go and come back safely. Since being healthy is the first priority I won’t be sick, and our ARMYs, fighting and don’t be sick either (sic).” As the video concludes, RM talks about Jin going for the service and wishes for a good journey. He says, “I’m worried about Jin Hyung who doesn’t like the cold but his younger brothers will follow him soon. It doesn’t feel great to send him off but he does well wherever he goes. I believe he’ll do well. It doesn’t feel good but it’s something everyone has to do, so fighting Hyung. Don’t get hurt, be healthy, and I’ll prepare well too. Fighting! (sic).”

WATCH BTS JIN EMOTIONAL MESSAGE FOR FANS RIGHT BEFORE GOING TO THE MILITARY CAMP:

For the uninitiated, every able-bodied man between 18-28 in South Korea goes to a military camp for two years. The BTS members were allowed to defer the service until they turn 30. As Jin turned 30 earlier this month, he decided to take this mandatory service. He will first be spending five weeks at the Yeoncheon boot camp near the North Korean border after which he would be moved to the army units across the country.



