BTS Jins Dashing Look From Upcoming Single The Astronaut Goes Viral ARMY Goes Bonkers Check Reactions

BTS Jin’s Viral Look From Upcoming Single The Astronaut: BTS Jin aka Kim Seok-jin’s upcoming single The Astronaut has created a havoc on the internet as ARMY is super-excited. The recently released look of Jin from his solo album is breaking the internet as netizens can’t keep calm. BTS fans are going gaga over Jin’s dashing looks in the new pictures from the single. BIGHIT shared pictures on their social media handles as the ARMY went bonkers over the same. Recently, Jin has flown down to Argentina to join Coldplay for their concert. The duo is all set to perform to The Astronaut for the first time. The song is dedicated to the ARMY as Jin is all set to join the South Korean mandatory military service soon.Also Read – BTS Jin Aka Kim Seok-jin to Release Solo Single Next Week, ARMY Goes Bonkers – Check Viral Reactions

CHECK OUT ARMY’S REACTION TO JIN’S NEW PHOTOS FROM THE ASTRONAUT:

OMG! I LOVE YOU! THE ASTRONAUT CONCEPT PHOTO 3

2 DAYS UNTIL TAKE OFF #TheAstronaut_D2 PRESAVE and PREORDER HERE: https://t.co/Gx0wwwyycq — ً (@jinniesarchives) October 25, 2022

Also Read – BTS Concert at Busan’s 2030 World Expo Bid Garners Fifty Million Views

Also Read – BTS Jimin Gets Surprise Birthday Wish From Jungkook, Emotional ARMY Says ‘He Always Goes The Extra Mile’

BE READY BECAUSE WE HAVE SO MUCH ENERGY TO PUT #TheAstronaut ON #1 ON THE NEXT WEEK HTS! — BTS Trend Songs⁷ 🧑‍🚀 (@BTSTrendSongs) October 26, 2022

Jin aka Kim Seok-jin is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and member of the South Korean boy band BTS. Kim has co-written and released three solo tracks with BTS: Awake in 2016, Epiphany in 2018, and Moon in 2020, all of which have charted on South Korea’s Gaon Digital Chart.

For more updates on BTS Jin and ARMY, check out this space at India.com.