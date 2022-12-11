Sunday, December 11, 2022
BTS Suga Aka Min Yoongi Shares Bridgerton Inspired Vintage Photo ARMY Goes Bonkers Check Reactions

BTS Suga Aka Min Yoongi Shares Vintage Photo: BTS Suga aka Min Yoongi always keeps treating his fans and followers with his dashing pictures. The BTS songwriter and rapper has mastered his social media game and the ARMY always looks forward to his posts. Suga once again made the BTS fans go bonkers as he posted vintage pictures from his recent photoshoot. Suga dons the Victorian look with a coat and ruffled shirt. Netizens went berserk over his dapper avatar and hailed his classy attire. A fan tweeted, “One day Yoongi said “Instagram is hard” but then Armys didn’t knew he meant it will be hard for us I’ll Sue You Min Yoongi!!!!”

CHECK OUT ARMY’S VIRAL REACTIONS:

BTS Suga aka Min Yoon-gi is a South Korean rapper, songwriter and record producer. Managed by Big Hit Music, he debuted as a member of the South Korean boy band BTS in 2013.

Published Date: December 11, 2022 2:32 PM IST





