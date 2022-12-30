BTS V Birthday Special ARMY Across The Globe Celebrates K Pop Singers Birthday Check Reactions

BTS’ V Birthday Special: ARMY across the globe is celebrating the K-Pop singer’s birthday. – Check reactions.

BTS’ V Birthday Special: ARMY Across The Globe Celebrates K-Pop Singer’s Birthday – Check Reactions

BTS’ V Birthday Special: BTS’ V Kim Tae-hyung’s birthday is an occasion for celebration for his die-hard fans. The singer who turned 27 on December 30, 2022, has a massive fan base all over the world. V has enough followers and admirers in India as well. On V’s 27th birthday, his Kolkata fans put an LED ad on top of Vardaan Mall in Park Street. The ad is there in the middle of Park Street which is decorated for Christmas 2022. There’s also a cup sleeve event happening where Korean food is being served in a food truck in the city.

CHECK OUT V’S KOLKATA FANS CELEBRATING HIS BIRTHDAY:

Taehyung Birthday Ad seen in Hongdae!!✨🥳pic.twitter.com/Foy9qc7hov — KTH FACTS (@KTH_Facts) December 27, 2022

🎈#TaeUtsav 🎈 Our Kolkata ad is live! 🚩Vardaan Market, Kolkata

🗓️ 28-31 December ’22

⏰ 10am – 10pm Let’s shower our love for Taehyung. Please visit & commemorate his birthday 💜 Do tag us with pics and videos!pic.twitter.com/6Yr7P3SmLW — Taehyung India Fanbase ˢⁿ¹¹⁹|ᶜᵗ⁷⁹ •◡• V DAY🥳 (@Taehyung_india_) December 28, 2022

There was a big que, most turned up for V Day!#TaeUtsav Cafe event, Kolkata pic.twitter.com/sze3VcwQeH — Taehyung India Fanbase ˢⁿ¹¹⁹|ᶜᵗ⁷⁹ •◡• V DAY🥳 (@Taehyung_india_) December 29, 2022

V is a South Korean singer and a member of the boy band BTS. V has released three solo tracks under the band’s name: Stigma in 2016, Singularity in 2018, and Inner Child in 2020, all of which have charted on South Korea’s Gaon Digital Chart.

