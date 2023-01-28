National

Budget 2023: Income Tax, Jobs, School Fees Wishlist From India Middle Class

A longstanding demand of the salaried class, Aam Aadmi wants a revision in income tax slabs and changes in various provisions that leaves more income in their hands.

Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman has raised the expectations of India’s Middle Class by saying that she belongs to middle class, and can understand their pressures. A longstanding demand of the salaried class, Aam Aadmi wants a revision in income tax slabs and changes in various provisions that leaves more income in their hands. Watch video.




Published Date: January 28, 2023 4:00 PM IST





