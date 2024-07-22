Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Tables Economic Survey 2023-24 In Lok Sabha

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled Economic Survey 2023-2024 in Lok Sabha today in the Budget session of parliament.

The Economic Survey recommendations & findings give important indications about the Union Budget which will be presented tomorrow. The Economic Survey helps the government to make fiscal policies and spending priorities for the upcoming financial year.

The Economic Survey’s main objective is to give an overview of the country’s economic performance for the past year and formulate prospects for the economy in the upcoming year.

Economic Survey 2023-24 Findings:

Economic survey 2023-24 expected economy to grow at 6.5-7 pc in FY25. Domestic growth drivers supported economic growth in FY24 despite uncertain global economic performance, added Eco Survey.

Escalation in geopolitical conflicts and its impact may influence RBI’s monetary policy stance, according to Economic Survey. It also stated that the outlook for India’s financial sector appears bright.

PM Modi In Parliament Before Economic Survey

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to all parties to participate in the discussion in Parliament and to end bitterness for the betterment of the country.

“I would like to request all parliamentarians to participate in all discussions in the House, no matter how ideologically opposed they are. Opposite ideologies are not bad, but negative ideologies are. That is when the limit of thoughts comes to an end. The country does not need negativity,” PM Modi said.