Budget 2024 Will Decide Development Of Next Five Years: PM Modi Ahead of Economic Survey Presentation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said”…It is a matter of pride that after 60 years, a government has come to power for the third time and will present the first Budget for the third time…I have been giving guarantees to the people of the country and our mission is to bring this to the ground. This Budget is important budget for Amrit Kaal. Today’s budget will decide the direction for the next 5 years of our term. This budget will also become a strong foundation of our dream of ‘Viksit Bharat’…”

 


