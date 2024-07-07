Home

Building Collapses in Jharkhand’s Deoghar, Several Feared Trapped

NDRF personnel during a rescue operation after a multi-storey building collapsed, in Deoghar district(Photo Credit: PTI)

Deoghar: Several persons were feared trapped under the debris of a two-storey building that collapsed in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district on Sunday morning, an official said. An official of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), which is conducting the rescue operation, said one person has been rescued and two others are feared trapped under the debris of the building that collapsed in Deoghar town around 6 am.

Sharing a post on X, Deputy Commissioner of Deoghar wrote,”Taking cognizance of the incident of collapse of the building near Sita Hotel under the Municipal Corporation area, the NDRF and Health Department team have been deputed to the spot. Along with this, a rapid rescue operation is being carried out by magistrates, ambulance team, fire brigade, and police.”

NDRF Inspector Randhir Kumar, who is leading the operation, told news agency PTI, “One person has been rescued, while two others are feared trapped under the debris. Efforts are underway to retrieve them.”





