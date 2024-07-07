Building Collapses in Jharkhand’s Deoghar, Several Feared Trapped

Deoghar: Several persons were feared trapped under the debris of a two-storey building that collapsed in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district on Sunday morning, an official said. An official of the National D
Deoghar: Several persons were feared trapped under the debris of a two-storey building that collapsed in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district on Sunday morning, an official said. An official of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), which is conducting the rescue operation, said one person has been rescued and two others are feared trapped under the debris of the building that collapsed in Deoghar town around 6 am.
Sharing a post on X, Deputy Commissioner of Deoghar wrote,”Taking cognizance of the incident of collapse of the building near Sita Hotel under the Municipal Corporation area, the NDRF and Health Department team have been deputed to the spot. Along with this, a rapid rescue operation is being carried out by magistrates, ambulance team, fire brigade, and police.”
नगर निगम क्षेत्र अंतर्गत सीता होटल के समीप इमारतके गिरने की घटना को संज्ञान में लेते हुए एनडीआरएफ और स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम को घटना स्थल पर प्रतिनियुक्त किया गया है। साथ ही दंडाधिकारियों, एम्बुलेंस की टीम, दमकल, और पुलिस द्वारा तेजी से बचाव अभियान चलाया जा रहा है।@JharkhandCMO pic.twitter.com/HWvGty4JLX
— DC Deoghar (@DCDeoghar) July 7, 2024
NDRF Inspector Randhir Kumar, who is leading the operation, told news agency PTI, “One person has been rescued, while two others are feared trapped under the debris. Efforts are underway to retrieve them.”
