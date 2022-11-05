Bullet Train Services to Varanasi Soon, Rail Minister Says Survey Going On

Indian Railways Latest News: Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the proposed alignment of the high-speed rail corridor will pass through Greater Noida, Agra, Lucknow, Prayagraj and Varanasi.

Bullet Train From Delhi to Varanasi. (File Photo)

Indian Railways Latest News: Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said bullet train services to Varanasi will start soon as the Survey work is going on for the project. He further added that the proposed alignment of the high-speed rail corridor will pass through Greater Noida, Agra, Lucknow, Prayagraj and Varanasi.

Speaking about the first bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, Vaishnaw said, “New things are being learnt through this (project). As this project develops, there will be more development. More bullet train corridors will be built in the country. Survey work is going on in Varanasi to start a bullet train.”

Vaishnaw, who is visiting Varanasi, also inspected Kashi station and Rajghat bridge.

Vaishnaw also said that the Kashi station in Varanasi district will be developed at a cost of Rs 350 crore to boost economic activity. Its design should be done keeping in mind Kashi’s religious and temple culture.

He said the plans are also afoot to connect Kashi station with air and water routes and its design is being worked on.

“Once the design is finalised, the work will start with the approval of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Vaishnaw added.

Calling the inland waterway a concept of the prime minister, Vaishnaw said the jetty would be linked to Kashi station and construction would take two-and-a-half to three years.

During the inspection of Rajghat bridge, the Union minister said a new bridge with four railway tracks and a six-lane highway above would be built across the Ganga.

(With inputs from PTI)




