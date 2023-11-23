Burger House India Revolutionizes Franchising with Unique Offer

In a groundbreaking move, Burger House India, an authentic Indian burger brand, is set to redefine the franchising landscape by offering an unparalleled opportunity for entrepreneurs. Founded in 2020 by culinary enthusiasts Omm Dev Sharma and Sandyy, Burger House has quickly emerged as a culinary sensation, weathering the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic to establish itself as a household name. Boasting a delectable array of burgers, pastas, wraps, sandwiches, beverages and more, Burger House is driving innovation and resilience in the food industry. What sets Burger House apart is its commitment to creating a menu tailored to the Indian taste, offering an authentic culinary experience that resonates with the diverse palates across the country. With a strong presence in cities like Rampur, Noida, Chittorgarh, Bharatpur, Gwalior, Dimapur, Ropar, Saharsa, and Patna, Burger House has become synonymous with crispy, creamy, cheesy, and crunchy goodness.

Burger House Outlet

The Offer: Rent Covered for 2 Years

Burger House proudly announces a unique initiative where the franchise owner will have their rent covered for the initial two years of operation. Burger Houses groundbreaking franchise model, based on the Franchisee-Owned Franchisee-Operated (FOFO) concept, provides a turnkey solution for aspiring entrepreneurs. The franchise owner is handed a fully operational store, complete with infrastructure, machinery, furniture, branding, signage, marketing collateral, and a trained workforce.

In a move unprecedented in the industry, Burger House is taking the financial burden off the shoulders of its franchise owners by covering the rent for the first two years of operation. This bold move aims to empower entrepreneurs and mitigate the initial challenges of establishing a new business.

Quality Assurance and Repeated Customer Confidence

Burger House prides itself on maintaining the highest quality standards by partnering with international raw material suppliers, ensuring a seamless supply chain across India. With an impressive 85% repeat customer ratio, Burger House has earned the trust and loyalty of its patrons. Post-establishment, Burger House’s corporate teams continue to support franchise owners by managing supply chains, merchandise, and marketing efforts, allowing them to focus on delivering a delightful culinary experience to their customers. Burger House Indias innovative approach to franchising reflects its commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and promoting a thriving food culture. As the brand continues to expand its footprint across the country, it invites passionate individuals to join the Burger House family and be part of a culinary revolution.

For media inquiries, please contact at info@burgerhouse.net.in.

About Burger House India

Burger House India is a pioneering burger brand founded in 2020 by Omm Dev Sharma and Sandyy. With a commitment to authenticity and innovation, Burger House offers a diverse menu catering to the unique tastes of Indian foodies. The FOFO franchise model, combined with the unprecedented offer of covering rent for two years, positions Burger House as a trailblazer in the Indian food industry.