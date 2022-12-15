Bus Carrying 47 Schoolchildren Overturns In Karnataka 18 Injured

Around 18 school children and three teachers were injured as a bus carrying them overturned in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district on Thursday morning. The bus had 47 students on board.

The bus, which was reportedly speeding, overturned at Vakkodi near Tumari in Sagar Taluk of the district around 9 am. The injured were taken to the hospital immediately.

All children are students of the Government High School, Dharmapura in Hunsur Taluk of Mysuru district.



