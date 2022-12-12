Business News Live: How Equity Markets Will Fare Today, Stocks To Watch & More

Crude Today: “WTI Crude oil witnessed a sharp drop of more than 11% in the previous week. It dropped to as low as $70.08/bbl. from the high of $82.72/bbl. at the start of the week. Oil has been pressured due to bearish factors like the Russian oil price cap, the Chinese COVID situation, and global recessionary fears all impacting demand. However, the markets are completely ignoring the easing of COVID-related restrictions in China, the threat of Russian retaliation in response to the price cap, chances of OPEC + cutting production to maintain a demand-supply balance. Having mentioned all the possible bullish triggers and limited bearish fundamentals we expect limited downside in crude oil as any bullish factor might trigger sharp short covering that might very quickly push prices higher back above $76/bbl. On the price front, WTI crude is approaching the immediate support near $68/bbl. That will be followed by a strong 252 DMA support near $64.60/bbl. So, any drop towards $68-65 might be an attractive zone for buyers. In case the price recovers from the lower levels it might face resistance near $76,” Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities Ltd.