Business News Live: Indices Open In Red. Sensex Falls 200 Points, Nifty Hangs In Balance Above 18.1K
Mumbai: As expected from the performance of SGX Nifty earlier today and the overnight sell-off in the US markets, Indian indices opened in red today with Sensex losing as much as 200 points in early trade.
On Thursday, at 9:25 am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 193.42 points down at 60,852.32 and Nifty50 was trading 60.85 points down at 18,104.50.
Adani Enterprises: Gautam Adani-led Adani Enterprises has finally announced details of its follow-on public offer (FPO) to raise Rs 20,000 crore. The offer will remain open for subscription from 27 January to 31 January, and will comprise a fresh issue of shares of face value Re 1 each, on a partly paid basis.
Hindustan Unilever Limited: The FMCG major will be announcing its Q3FY22 results today. HUL’s revenue may rise by 16 per cent and profit is expected to increase 10 per cent year on year, according to Philip Capital. HDFC Securities expects net revenue growth of 14% YoY and profit after-tax growth of 8.7 per cent.
