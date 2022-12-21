Business News Live On December 21: Sensex, Nifty Open Flat, Slip To Red, IT Stocks Gain

live

At 10:05 am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 49.27 points down at 61,653.02 and NSE Nifty was trading 12.90 points down at 18,372.40.

Business News Live On December 21

Mumbai: Sensex, Nifty slip to red after early gains. IT stocks such as HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Wipro et cetera are seen to be gaining during early trade along with Axis Bank, M&M, Asian Paints and others.

“Early optimism is seen as key benchmark indices are likely to start on a firm note on the back of strong gains in SGX Nifty and other Asian gauges following overnight recovery in the US markets. Local traders would be eyeing the minutes of the recently concluded RBI’s monetary policy meeting set to be released later today. The minutes will throw some light on the reasons behind undertaking the previous rate hike and indication of what could be in store going ahead with regards to RBI’s rate-setting decision. The other key catalysts are the US Dollar remaining sluggish below 104 levels, and the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rising to 3.69 per cent,” said Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

STOCKS TO WATCH ON DECEMBER 21

Dabur India: Dabur India has said that Gyan Enterprises, and Chowdry Associates, part of Barman family, have sold approximately 1 per cent shares in Dabur through a block deal completed on December 20. The objective of this transaction is to raise funds for financing some ventures in private hands of the Burman family.

GAIL India: GAIL India has raised Rs 1,575 crore from the issuance of 15,750, 7.34 per cent non-convertible debentures (Series-I) of Rs 10 lakh on private placement basis.













