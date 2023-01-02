National

Business News Live On January 2, 2023

On Monday, at 9:49 am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 209.81 points up at 61,056.43 and NSE Nifty was trading 57.90 points up at 18,163.20.

New Delhi: Contradicting several analysts who predicted a weak opening for the Indian indices today, both Sensex and Nifty opened in green and continue to gain. Tata Steel, Tata Motors ICICI bank are the top gainers on BSE Sensex.

Elin Electronics: Elin Electronics, which got listed last week on the BSE and NSE, gave a disappointing response to the investors who purchased its shares through the IPO route. Now, Copthall Mauritius Investment Limited has exited the electronics manufacturing services company by selling all 5.42 lakh shares via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 231.42 per share. Societe Generale also offloaded 3.37 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 234.27 per share, while Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte sold 5 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 231.6 per share.

Shriram Finance: The company has raised $100 million long-term funds from the Asian Development Bank. The funding will enable company to provide credit towards the purchase of new and used vehicles throughout India.




    “Last Friday’s weakness is likely to extend in today’s early trade as bearishness in the SGX Nifty could weigh on sentiment. Besides, technical conditions suggest overbought conditions as stocks valuations remain expensive by historical standards, spelling downside risks to corporate earnings. While select bouts of buying will continue, the perennial concerns regarding rising interest rates going ahead, volatile oil prices, and increasing Covid cases in China could trigger sell-offs. However, for time being investors can heave a sigh of relief as GST revenues grew 15% to Rs 1.49 lakh crore in December 2022. December was the 10th consecutive month when GST revenues were more than Rs 1.40 lakh crore”, said Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd







Published Date: January 2, 2023 8:55 AM IST



Updated Date: January 2, 2023 9:53 AM IST





More Stories