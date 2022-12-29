Business News Live: Sensex Crashes 350 Points, Nifty Hovers Above 18K

live

On Thursday, at 9:42am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 349.28 points down at 60,561.00 and NSE Nifty was trading 103.10 points down at 18,019.40.

Business News Live On December 29, Thursday

New Delhi: Much to experts’ calculations, Indian stock markets opened in red on Thursday, December 29 in view of weak global cues. Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, UltraTechCement, M&M are top losers in morning trade.

STOCKS TO WATCH ON DECEMBER 29

Tata Power Company: Tata Power Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of Tata Power Company, has received ‘letter of award’ to set up 255MW hybrid power project (wind and solar) for Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd, in Karnataka. Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd is a joint venture of Tata Power and the Government of NCT of Delhi. The project will be commissioned within 24 months from the PPA execution date.

KFin Technologies: The stock is going to debut on the secondary market today. Prior to listing, it was oversubscribed 2.59 times. The issue raised Rs 1,500 crore through a complete offer for sale by one of the promoters, General Atlantic Singapore Fund, which will receive all the issue proceeds. The company will not receive any funds from the IPO.













