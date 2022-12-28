Business News Live: Sensex Falls 100 Points, Nifty Hangs In Balance Above 18.1K
live
On Wednesday, at 9:34 am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 75.72 points up at 60,851.71 and NSE Nifty was trading 24.15 points up at 18,108.15.
New Delhi: Indian indices opened in red on Wednesday, December 28, but the market rally seems to suggest that the losses will be recovered during the day’s trade. Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech are the top losers on BSE.
STOCKS TO WATCH ON DECEMBER 28
Rail Vikas Nigam: The company has been appointed as the project implementation agency for the UTF harbour project in Maldives. The cost of this strategic governmental project is pegged at Rs 1,544.60 crore.
On Tuesday, Rail Vikas Nigam share closed on the NSE 0.24 per cent down at Rs 63.55.
Punjab & Sind Bank: The bank said its board will be meeting on Friday, December 30, to consider a proposal to raise up to Rs 250 crore by various modes, including equity and bonds issuance. Only a few days back, Rail Vikas Nigam won an order worth Rs 199 crore from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation.
On Tuesday, Punjab & Sind Bank share closed on the NSE 0.31 per cent up at Rs 32.75.
MOIL: Ajit Kumar Saxena has been appointed as the chairman and managing director of the mining company till 2025. Currently, Usha Singh is holding the position as an additional charge.
On Tuesday, MOIL shared closed on the NSE 2.31 per cent up at Rs 159.30
9:17 AM IST
New Delhi: Tata Group has decided to transfer the holdings of Tata Unistore and Tata Cliq under Tata Digital. This will make Tata Digital the sole entity for all shopping ventures of the Tatas, including Tata Neu, Big Basket and Croma.
9:12 AM IST
OPENING BELL: Sensex slips 115 points to 60,811.52 as market opens. Nifty falls 47.55 points to 18,084.75.
Published Date: December 28, 2022 8:36 AM IST
Updated Date: December 28, 2022 9:39 AM IST
