Business News Live: Sensex Gains 100 Points At Open, Falls 200 Points Later. Nifty Too, Slumps





Mumbai: After ending in green yesterday, Indian indices have once again started feeling the heat of bearish sentiments in the market.

At 11:11 am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 212.77 points down at 62,357.91 and NSE Nifty was trading 55.4 points down at 18,553.90.

“Overnight buoyancy in the US markets could push local benchmarks higher in Friday trades as investors are likely to build steady buying positions ahead of next week’s much-awaited US monetary policy announcement. There are concerns that the Fed will be unable to engineer a so-called ‘soft landing’ for the US economy. However, falling oil prices and China relaxing its coronavirus-related measures are positive factors that bode well for the local markets. The sentiment at Dalal Street is likely to remain buoyant as the ruling party at the centre swept the Gujarat Assembly elections, while the market has taken in its stride the party’s uninspiring performance in Himachal Pradesh. Technically, confirmation of strength for Nifty only above the 18888 mark. The line in the sand is at Nifty’s support at 18527, while for Bank Nifty the make-or-break support is at 42900”, said Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.





