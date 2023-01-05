Business News Live: Sensex, Nifty Open In Green, Slip To Red & Trade Flat

Mumbai: As expected Indian indices opened in green today with Sensex opening at a high of 60,847.50 and Nifty50 opening at 18,101.95. However investors are bearish about the banking stocks that are dragging down the indices. Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank are among the top losers on both BSE and NSE.
On Thursday, at 9:50 am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 65.71 points down at 60,591.74 and NSE Nifty was trading 2.10 points down at 18,040.85.
STOCKS TO WATCH ON JANUARY 5, 2022
Hindustan Unilever: For Rs 70 crore, FMCG major Hindustan Unilever has completed the acquisition of 19.8 per cent shareholding of Nutritionalab.
ICICI Bank: The private lender has introduced digital solutions for exporters and a comprehensive set of banking and value-added services on a single platform. The solutions designed for exporters range from identification of the right export market, to accessing export finance and foreign exchange services to receipt of export incentives.
Coal India: State-owned Coal India and 4 four central trade unions on January 3, 2023 inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) recommending 19 per cent Minimum Guaranteed Benefit (MGB) to its 2.38 lakh non-executive employees as part of the ongoing National Coal Wage Agreement –XI (NCWA-XI).
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Usman Khawaja Becomes Fourth Batter To Score Three Successive Tons At SCG
[ad_1] Khawaja is the fourth Australian and seventh overall to achieve the feat of scoring four or more consecutive centuries...
Delhi Wakes Up To Chilling 3 Degrees, Season’s Lowest; Coldwave, Fog To Prevail In These States
[ad_1] Delhi, record season's lowest temperature of 3 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung Observatory. Delhi Wakes Up To Chilling 3 Degrees,...
IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Thursday, 7 PM IST at Maharashtra Cricket Association
[ad_1] Here is the Sri Lanka Tour of India 2nd T20I, Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and...
When And Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Match Online And On TV in India
[ad_1] Here are the details of when and where to watch the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka online...
Amazon Plans To Sack Over 17,000 Employees: Report
[ad_1] More layoffs ensue at Amazon Inc as CEO Andy Jassy confirms of sacking just over 18,000 employees. Amazon To...
These Areas to Witness Power Outage Today, Check Full List
[ad_1] Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume...
Average Rating