Business News Live: Sensex Opens 320 Points Lower, Nifty Inches 18.6 Levels

live

On Monday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 33.90 points down at 62,834.60 and NSE Nifty was trading 4.95 points up at 18,701.05.

Business News Live Updates

Mumbai: Bear run continues on Indian stocks markets for the third straight trading session. At 9:18 am IST, on Tuesday, BSE Sensex was trading 320.93 points down at 62,513.77 and NSE Nifty was trading 80.60 points down at 18620.45.

STOCKS TO WATCH ON DECEMBER 6

HDFC: The Life Insurance Corporation of India has bought an additional 2.14 lakh shares (0.012%) stake in the Corporation via open market transactions on December 2 thereby expanding its stake. With this, LIC’s shareholding in the Corporation increased to 5.003%, from 4.991% earlier.

TVS Motor Company: Rs 262.1 crore stake — the entire stake held by Srinivasan Trust in TVS Motor Company has been offloaded via open market transactions. It sold 25.69 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,020 per share.

Bajaj Consumer Care: The company has said its board of directors will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company on December 9.

BCL Industries: The company which primarily focuses on edible oil and distillery, has bagged an order from OMCs, Reliance Industries for supply of ethanol. The company has received order worth Rs 285 crore for supply of 4.9 crore litres of ethanol to oil marketing companies. Additionally, its distillery unit has also bagged an order to supply 1.65 crore litres of ethanol to Reliance Industries with an order value of Rs 107 crore. Its subsidiary Svaksha Distillery also bagged order worth Rs 213 crore for supply of 3.65 crore litres of ethanol to oil marketing companies, and additionally, its unit has also bagged an order to supply 89 lakh litres of ethanol to Reliance Industries with an order value of Rs 56 crore.



