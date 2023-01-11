Business News Live: Sensex Up 150 Points, Nifty Inches Closer To 18K Mark

Read Time: 28 Second





Mumbai: Dalal Street opened flat today even though the early trends on SGX Nifty indicated a positive opening for the Indian indices. Sensex lost as much as 200 points in early trade today, however, IT stocks have gathered steam after US Fed chair Jerome Powell in yesterday’s address made no mention of a rate hike.

On Wednesday, at 10:45 am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 159.00 points down up 60,274.48 and Nifty50 was trading 38.40 points up at 17,952.55.





