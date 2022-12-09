Friday, December 9, 2022
Business News Live: Stocks In Focus On Dec 9

On Thursday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 160 points up at 62,570.68 and NSE Nifty was trading 48.85 points up at 18,609.35.

Mumbai: Dalal Street ended in green yesterday after three consecutive loss-making trading sessions that took cues from investors’ anxiousness ahead of a possible Fed rate hike, RBI’s repo rate hike among other factors.

“Overnight buoyancy in the US markets could push local benchmarks higher in Friday trades as investors are likely to build steady buying positions ahead of next week’s much-awaited US monetary policy announcement. There are concerns that the Fed will be unable to engineer a so-called ‘soft landing’ for the US economy. However, falling oil prices and China relaxing its coronavirus-related measures are positive factors that bode well for the local markets. The sentiment at Dalal Street is likely to remain buoyant as the ruling party at the centre swept the Gujarat Assembly elections, while the market has taken in its stride the party’s uninspiring performance in Himachal Pradesh. Technically, confirmation of strength for Nifty only above the 18888 mark. The line in the sand is at Nifty’s support at 18527, while for Bank Nifty the make-or-break support is at 42900”, said Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

STOCKS TO WATCH ON DECEMBER 9

Paytm:  One 97 Communications Limited-owned Paytm will hold a board meeting on December 13 to consider a proposal for a share buyback, the fintech major disclosed to the exchanges.

Sun Pharma: Sun Pharmaceutical’s share price tumbled by more than 3 per cent yesterday after US health regulator pulled up drug maker and listed its Halol facility in Gujarat under “import alert”. The company has issued a clarification note saying it will not be revising its revenue guidance for the current fiscal, also adding that there won’t be any impact on specialty revenues.

    Gold Prices: “Gold and silver prices were steady to positive on Thursday, as the dollar index slipped once again amid gains in other major global currencies and supported both the precious metals. Traders are awaiting the U.S. inflation data for November, which will be announced today evening. On the other hand, the Chinese central bank increased its gold reserves by 32 metric tonne in November and its first increase since 2019 which is also supporting the precious metals. We expect bullion prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Gold has support at $1774-1762 while resistance is at $1788-1808. Silver has support at $22.80-22.62, while resistance is at $23.34-23.55. In INR terms gold has support at Rs 53,780-53,650, while resistance is at Rs 54,280 – 54,450. Silver has support at Rs66,650-66,080, while resistance is at Rs67,520–67,880″, said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.







