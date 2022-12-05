Business News Live: Stocks in Focus On December 5 – SJVN, Bank of India, SpiceJet & More

live

Dalal Street ended in red last Friday stalling an eight-day bull run. While BSE Sensex fell 400 points to close at 62,868.50, NSE Nifty fell 116 points to end at 18,696.10.

Business News Live

Mumbai: Dalal Street ended in red last Friday stalling an eight-day bull run. While BSE Sensex fell 400 points to close at 62,868.50, NSE Nifty fell 116 points to end at 18,696.10. The week ahead will be crucial for the Indian stock markets as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will be holding its monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting for the last time in 2022 where a rate hike is very much expected to be announced.

STOCKS IN FOCUS ON DECEMBER 5

SJVN: Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN), the state-owned hydroelectric power generation and transmission company, on Saturday said that its arm SJVN Green Energy has bagged a 200 MW solar project from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd.

“The tentative cost of this project is around Rs 1,200 crore and the project is expected to generate 455.52 Million Units (MUs) in the 1st Year and the cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years would be about 10,480.82 MUs,” a BSE filing said. This project, when commissioned, is expected to reduce 5,13,560 tonnes of carbon emission.

Bank of India: The Indian public sector bank has allotted Basel-III compliant additional Tier-I bonds to seven investors and raised Rs 1,500 crore. The bonds issue, which opened on 5 December, has already received bids worth Rs 6,367 crore against an offer size of Rs 1,500 crore confirming investors’ enthusiasm.

SpiceJet: In an attempt to improve its operations and restructuring benefits in this quarter, SpiceJet is looking forward to raising USD 200 million. Ajay Singh, the CEO of the air carrier has told shareholders that the company has also completed a series of settlements with most of the major partners, including manufacturers and lessors. SpiceJet also received shareholders’ nod for transfer of its logistics business to SpiceXpress and the process of hiving off the cargo and logistics platform is expected to be completed soon.

Godrej Properties: The executive chairman of Godrej Properties, Pirojsha Godrej has confirmed that the company is expanding on a rampant basis by acquiring land, adding new projects with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 16,500 crore. “We have added projects worth Rs 16,500 crore so far this financial year and have already crossed our full year guidance of Rs 15,000 crore. Given strong further visibility, we will end the 2022-23 fiscal much ahead of the target,” Pirojsha Godrej said.

NDTV: The open offer that Adani Group has set for NDTV closes today. The group has reportedly found investors willing to sell over 53 lakh shares of NDTV despite the deep discount on the stock’s current trading price, giving it the right to nominate a chairman of the broadcaster. So far, the shares tendered are equivalent to 8.26 per cent of NDTV. Together with 29.18 per cent stake that Adani group has already acquired, the ports-to-energy conglomerate would have 37.44 per cent stake in the media company, larger than the 32.26 per cent holding of founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy.



