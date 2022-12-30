Business News Live | Stocks To Watch On Dec 30: Eicher Motors, Elin Electronics, Kfin Technologies & More
live
On Thursday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 223.60 points up at 61,133.88 and NSE Nifty was trading 18,191.00.
New Delhi: Indian indices are expected to open on a positive note on Friday, December 30, considering the performance of their global peers. SGX Nifty has also opened in green today.
On Thursday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 223.60 points up at 61,133.88 and NSE Nifty was trading 18,191.00.
STOCKS TO WATCH ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30
Eicher Motors: The company’s board has approved a 10.35 per cent acquisition of Spanish electric motorcycle maker Stark Future for over Rs 440 cr.
Elin Electronics: The electronics manufacturing services provider will list shares on the BSE and NSE on December 30. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 247 per share.
-
9:17 AM IST
Dalal Street: Markets open in green. Sensex up 100 points, Nifty crosses 18.2K
Published Date: December 30, 2022 8:39 AM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
Average Rating
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
More Stories
Rishabh Pant, India Cricketer, Met With A Fatal Car Accident In Roorkee
[ad_1] Rishabh Pant Accident: India cricketer met with a fatal accident on Friday. Rishabh Pant, India Cricketer, Met With A...
Key Things To Keep In Mind
[ad_1] Elin Electronics IPO was attractively priced compared to its peers, said market analysts, adding that however, the company is...
Brief Respite From Biting Cold, Dense Fog In North India; Cold Wave Alert From January 1
[ad_1] Delhiites got some respite from the cold wave situation as the minimum temperature in the capital city was recorded...
Rishabh Pant Injured After His Car Collides With Divider While Travelling From Delhi To Uttarakhand
[ad_1] Breaking: Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant got injured on Friday morning while returning from Uttarakhand to Delhi as his car...
Read PM Modi’s Blog Dedicated To Mother Heeraben As She Entered 100th Year
[ad_1] My Mother is as simple as she is extraordinary. Just like all mothers! As I write about my Mother,...
Gautam Gambhir Makes BIG Comment on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Over Taking Regular BREAKS
[ad_1] The ex-India cricketer came up with a bold statement where he reckoned if Rohit and Kohli want to play...