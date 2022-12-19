HomeNationalBusiness News Live: Stocks To Watch On December 19 – L&T, Sun...
National

Business News Live: Stocks To Watch On December 19 – L&T, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors & More

By admin
0
38


live

On Friday, at close, BSE Sensex was down 461.22 points at 61,337 and NSE Nifty was down 145.90 points 18,269.00

Business News Live On December 19, 2022
Business News Live On December 19, 2022

Mumbai: Traders are eagerly awaiting to see how the trading week before Christmas turns out for the Indian stock markets. The last two trading sessions were marred by Fed rate hike.

On Friday, at close, BSE Sensex was down 461.22 points at 61,337 and NSE Nifty was down 145.90 points 18,269.00

“Domestic equities may see a steady positive opening on Monday despite the weakness seen in other Asian market peers. However, the markets may turn volatile intraday if weakness persists in Asian and European indices, as investors have been risk averse in the wake of the US Fed Chairman delivering a hawkish stance on interest rates last week. With the US Dollar once again beginning to ascend against major currencies, including the rupee, any further depreciation in the local currency could trigger further FII selling,” said Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

STOCKS TO WATCH ON DECEMBER 19, 2022

Larsen & Tourbo: Edelweiss Alternatives is acquiring 100 per cent of the share in L&T Infrastructure Development Projects, a joint venture by India’s largest construction company, Larsen & Toubro and Canadian pension fund manager Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for an enterprise value of ₹6,000 crore. In the joint venture, L&T and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holding 51% and 49% stake respectively.




  • 9:34 AM IST


    Rupee Vs Dollar: “The USDINR 28 December futures contract gained last week and crossed 82.55 levels. On the weekly technical chart, the pair is trading above its resistance level of 81.85. RSI is fetching above 65 levels but MACD is showing negative divergence on the weekly technical chart and facing steep resistance around 83.10 levels. We expect high volatility in the rupee this week and are expected to trade in the range of 82.20-83.10, and either side breakout of the range could give further directions,” said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.



  • 9:33 AM IST


    On Crude Oil Prices: “Crude oil prices extended fall on Friday while Brent oil prices slipped below $80 per barrel amid recession fears. Strength in the dollar index and increased U.S. oil inventories also pushed oil prices lower. However, oil prices trimmed their losses after officials said that the U.S. energy department will repurchase 3 million barrels of domestic crude oil for the strategic petroleum reserves, the first purchase since this year. Chinese demand hopes also supported crude oil prices at lower levels. We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Crude oil is having support at $74.20–73.10 and resistance at $76.20–77.10. In INR terms crude oil has support at Rs6,050-5,940 while resistance is at Rs6,320–6,410,” said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.



  • 9:32 AM IST


    On Bullion Prices: “Gold and silver prices ended firm on Friday after a sharp correction a day before. Gold may also be getting a mild safe-haven bid as the U.S. and global stock markets are witnessing a selloff in the wake of a hawkish stance by major central banks. Precious metals showed safe-haven buying at lower levels amid rising tensions between Russia-Ukraine and weakness in global equity markets. We expect bullion prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Gold has support at $1778-1765 while resistance is at $1805-1815. Silver has support at $22.92-22.75, while resistance is at $23.48-23.65. In INR terms gold has support at Rs 54,120-53,950, while resistance is at Rs 54,480, 54,650. Silver has support at Rs67,250-66,880, while resistance is at Rs 68,520–68,980,” said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.




Topics




Published Date: December 19, 2022 9:01 AM IST



Updated Date: December 19, 2022 9:16 AM IST





Source link

Previous articleIndian Economic Activity Tends To Cripple, Exports Among Three Metrics That Performed Poorly
Next articleMessi’s Hometown of Rosario Celebrates after World Cup Win
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

By admin
0
38
Previous articleIndian Economic Activity Tends To Cripple, Exports Among Three Metrics That Performed Poorly
Next articleMessi’s Hometown of Rosario Celebrates after World Cup Win
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©