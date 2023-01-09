Business News Live: Stocks To Watch On January 9, 2022

Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA Ltd on the GDP
“The first advance estimates (FAE) for real GDP and GVA growth are broadly in line with our own expectations, with the NSO building in a GDP growth of 4.5% for H2 FY2023.
We believe that buoyant albeit mixed domestic consumption should help to stave off some of the pain arising from weak exports during this period. Contrary to our expectations, the NSO expects private final consumption expenditure to contract by 0.2% YoY in H2 FY2023. Further, it expects exports to rise by 11.9% in H2 FY2023, which we believe is unlikely, given the flagging external demand.
The NSO’s growth projection for agriculture for H2 FY2023, at 2.7%, is slightly lower than our forecast for the same period. Given the brisk sowing (YoY growth of 4.5% upto Dec 30, 2022), improved fertiliser availability and healthy reservoir levels, we expect rabi sowing in FY2023 to exceed year-ago levels by 1.0-2.0%, which would contribute to agricultural GVA growth of 3.0-4.0% in H2 FY2023, while entailing a base-effect led easing in Q4.
Among the other sectors, the NSO’s growth projections for the trade, hotels, transport and communication services segment for H2 FY2023 seem quite optimistic, at 9.4% YoY. In contrast, its growth projections for the public administration and other services segment are on the lower side, at just 1.7% YoY, while being much lower than its 7.2% growth forecasted for GFCE during this period.
Given the full-year projections released today by the NSO, we expect there to be some revisions in either the H1 or the H2 FY2023 sectoral numbers, in the subsequent data releases.”
