Thursday, December 1, 2022
HomeNationalBusiness News Live: Wipro Infrastructure Engineering acquires Pune-based Linecraft.ai
National

Business News Live: Wipro Infrastructure Engineering acquires Pune-based Linecraft.ai

admin
By admin
0
65


live

New Delhi: The industrial automation business of Wipro Infrastructure Engineering, a Wipro Enterprises entity, on Thursday announced it is acquiring Linecraft.ai, a Pune-based AI-enabled company, for

Business News Live: Wipro Infrastructure Engineering acquires Pune-based Linecraft.ai
Business News Live Updates

New Delhi: The industrial automation business of Wipro Infrastructure Engineering, a Wipro Enterprises entity, on Thursday announced it is acquiring Linecraft.ai, a Pune-based AI-enabled company, for an undisclosed sum.

Linecraft.ai harnesses the power of both automation domain expertise and artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to empower manufacturers to get more productivity and quality improving operational efficiency on a real-time basis.

STOCKS IN FOCUS

Zomato: Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba’s arm Alipay Singapore sold 26.28 crore shares or 3.07 per cent stake in Alibaba at an average price of Rs 62.06 apiece for Rs 1631.4 crore.  However, Camas Investments Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Singapore-based sovereign wealth fund Temasek, picked 9.8 crore shares in the company at an average price of Rs 62 per share.

Tata Consultancy Services: IT major TCS has bagged a six-year contract from Rail Delivery Group based in the United Kingdom to design, develop, implement, and operate UK’s rail data marketplace.

Wipro: IT major Wipro has launched Wipro Data Intelligence Suite running on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Wipro Data Intelligence Suite offers reliable and secure means to migrate from existing platforms and fragmented legacy systems to the cloud.

National Mineral Development Corporation: Public sector undertaking NMDC under the Ministry of Steel has hiked prices of iron ore and fines by Rs 300 per tonne from November 30. The price of iron ore has been hiked to Rs 4,100 from Rs 3,800 and prices of fines have been hiked to Rs 2,910 from Rs 2,610.

Punjab National Bank: State-owned lender PNB has raised lending rates by 5 bps across tenures from December 1. The overnight MCLR has been hiked from 7.40% to 7.45%, 1-month MCLR hiked from 7.45% to 7.50%, the three-month MCLR hiked from 7.55% to 7.60%, six-month MCLR hiked to 7.75% to 7.80%, 1-year MCLR goes up from 8.05% to 8.10% and 3-year MCLR goes up from 8.35% to 8.40%.




  • 10:38 AM IST


    Mumbai: Tech Mahindra, TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech, Wipro and HDFC Bank are the top gainers in BSE and Hindalco, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Tech, UltraTechCement, Wipro, Grasim are the top gainers in NSE.



  • 10:36 AM IST


    Mumbai: At 10:31 am IST, BSE Sensex was up 273.42 points at 63,373 and NSE Nifty was up 74.50 points at 18,832.85.



  • 9:33 AM IST


    New Delhi: S&P Global forecasts India’s growth at 6 per cent for 2023, 7 per cent for 2022.



  • 9:27 AM IST


    Mumbai: At 9:22 am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 467.53 points up at 63,567.18 and NSE Nifty was trading 121.25 points up at 18,879.60.







Published Date: December 1, 2022 8:03 AM IST



Updated Date: December 1, 2022 11:08 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
UP Bride Calls Off Wedding After Groom Kisses Her In Front Of Guests In Sambhal
Next article
World Cup: A generation that won’t be forgotten by the Saudis
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
65
Previous article
UP Bride Calls Off Wedding After Groom Kisses Her In Front Of Guests In Sambhal
Next article
World Cup: A generation that won’t be forgotten by the Saudis
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677