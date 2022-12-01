Business News Live: Wipro Infrastructure Engineering acquires Pune-based Linecraft.ai

live

Business News Live Updates

New Delhi: The industrial automation business of Wipro Infrastructure Engineering, a Wipro Enterprises entity, on Thursday announced it is acquiring Linecraft.ai, a Pune-based AI-enabled company, for an undisclosed sum.

Linecraft.ai harnesses the power of both automation domain expertise and artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to empower manufacturers to get more productivity and quality improving operational efficiency on a real-time basis.

STOCKS IN FOCUS

Zomato: Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba’s arm Alipay Singapore sold 26.28 crore shares or 3.07 per cent stake in Alibaba at an average price of Rs 62.06 apiece for Rs 1631.4 crore. However, Camas Investments Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Singapore-based sovereign wealth fund Temasek, picked 9.8 crore shares in the company at an average price of Rs 62 per share.

Tata Consultancy Services: IT major TCS has bagged a six-year contract from Rail Delivery Group based in the United Kingdom to design, develop, implement, and operate UK’s rail data marketplace.

Wipro: IT major Wipro has launched Wipro Data Intelligence Suite running on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Wipro Data Intelligence Suite offers reliable and secure means to migrate from existing platforms and fragmented legacy systems to the cloud.

National Mineral Development Corporation: Public sector undertaking NMDC under the Ministry of Steel has hiked prices of iron ore and fines by Rs 300 per tonne from November 30. The price of iron ore has been hiked to Rs 4,100 from Rs 3,800 and prices of fines have been hiked to Rs 2,910 from Rs 2,610.

Punjab National Bank: State-owned lender PNB has raised lending rates by 5 bps across tenures from December 1. The overnight MCLR has been hiked from 7.40% to 7.45%, 1-month MCLR hiked from 7.45% to 7.50%, the three-month MCLR hiked from 7.55% to 7.60%, six-month MCLR hiked to 7.75% to 7.80%, 1-year MCLR goes up from 8.05% to 8.10% and 3-year MCLR goes up from 8.35% to 8.40%.













