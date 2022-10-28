Friday, October 28, 2022
Business Profit For Aries, Lazy Day For Pisces

Aries: There will be more profit in business. Respect your elders. Help a friend in need.
Lucky colour: brown

Taurus: Might face ups and downs on the job. Take advice from your elders. Time will be favourable till evening.
Lucky colour: green

Gemini: Family trouble will end. Will be buying a new vehicle soon. Will be successful in important work.
Lucky colour: pink

Cancer: Will see health improvement. Don’t be careless in your studies. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family.
Lucky colour: yellow

Leo: Will get the stalled money. Do not invest in the share market. There will be auspicious programs in the family.
Lucky colour: red

Virgo: Will get success in the job. Might buy a new house. Help a woman.
Lucky colour: orange

Libra: Marriage will be fixed. Don’t be careless in any work. Don’t share your secrets with anyone.
Lucky colour: maroon

Scorpio: Property matters can get entangled. There will be a change of job. Put a hold on your expenses.
Lucky colour: red

Sagittarius: Work pressure will remain. Don’t let there be a rift in your relationship. A short journey is waiting.
Lucky colour: purple

Capricorn: After noon, important work will be done. Will get back the lent money. The birth of a child is expected.
Lucky colour: green

Aquarius: Will move to the desired location. Should go for a walk with a friend. Spend time with family.
Lucky colour: pink

Pisces: The day will be full of laziness. Do your work by the afternoon. Don’t befriend anyone today.
Lucky colour: orange





