National

Businessman From Salem Who Arrived From China Tests Positive For Covid-19, Quarantined

admin
14Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 14 Second


A businessman from Salem in Tamil Nadu who arrived from China has tested positive for Covid-19. He is the fifth person to test positive for Covid in Tamil Nadu. 

Covid 19 latest updates, coronavirus latest updates, covid 19 cases, covid 19 tally, covid 19 fourth wave, covid 19 positive cases, covid updates
The businessman from Salem is the fifth person to test positive for Covid in Tamil Nadu. (Representative Picture)

Coimbatore: A businessman from Salem in Tamil Nadu who arrived from China has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 37-year old man, who arrived in the city by a flight connecting Singapore on Wednesday, tested positive at the airport, as per the officials. “The man, a textile businessman hailing from Ilampillai near Salem, is asymptomatic and under follow-up of health authorities,” they said.

He is under surveillance of the health authorities and quarantined, they added. The Salem businessman is the fifth person to test positive for Covid in Tamil Nadu.

Earlier, two passengers, who returned from Dubai and Cambodia to Chennai on Wednesday and a woman and her six-year old daughter who came from China via Colombo to Madurai had tested positive for the virus.




Published Date: December 29, 2022 1:46 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories