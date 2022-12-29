Businessman From Salem Who Arrived From China Tests Positive For Covid-19, Quarantined
A businessman from Salem in Tamil Nadu who arrived from China has tested positive for Covid-19. He is the fifth person to test positive for Covid in Tamil Nadu.
Coimbatore: A businessman from Salem in Tamil Nadu who arrived from China has tested positive for Covid-19.
The 37-year old man, who arrived in the city by a flight connecting Singapore on Wednesday, tested positive at the airport, as per the officials. “The man, a textile businessman hailing from Ilampillai near Salem, is asymptomatic and under follow-up of health authorities,” they said.
He is under surveillance of the health authorities and quarantined, they added. The Salem businessman is the fifth person to test positive for Covid in Tamil Nadu.
Earlier, two passengers, who returned from Dubai and Cambodia to Chennai on Wednesday and a woman and her six-year old daughter who came from China via Colombo to Madurai had tested positive for the virus.
Published Date: December 29, 2022 1:46 PM IST
