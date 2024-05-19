NationalPolitics

Butcher Kills Pregnant Dog, Stabs It Multiple Times

A butcher in Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh, brutally killed a pregnant street dog by stabbing it multiple times. Accused continued assault despite intervention.

Guntur: A shocking incident has emerged from Andhra Pradesh, where a butcher brutally murdered a pregnant street dog by stabbing it multiple times with a knife. The accused did not stop and continued the assault despite a passer-by’s attempt to intervene. The inhumane incident took place near the Ring Road Chillies restaurant in Guntur on Friday.

A passerby named Sumant tried to stop the butcher but he ignored him and continued to kill the street dog.

A case has been registered at Nallapadu police and further investigation into the matter is underway.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)






