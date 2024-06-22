Buy Latest Appliances & Electronics on EMI, with the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card

Bajaj Markets, a digital marketplace, is helping users find financial solutions to upgrade their electronics and enjoy the latest technology without worrying about the upfront cost. This is made possible through the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card that provides consumers with the convenience and flexibility of spreading payments over time while using their favourite gadgets effortlessly. This card allows consumers to explore a wide range of products and offers seamless EMI options to make purchases more affordable.

Buy Electronics on EMI – Apply for an EMI Card on Bajaj Markets

Benefits of the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card

Here’s what makes the EMI card a perfect financing solution one could require during purchases:

The Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card is accepted in over 4,000 cities across India, providing extensive coverage

One can shop at a vast network of 1.5 lakh Bajaj Finserv partner stores, making it easy to find and purchase desired products on EMI

Over a million products are available at no-cost EMI, covering categories like appliances, electronics, groceries, and much more

The repayment tenor is tailored to individual needs, extending up to 60 months

Shoppers can enhance their purchasing power with a pre-approved loan limit of up to Rs. 3 Lakhs

One can foreclose their loan easily without incurring any additional charges

Other Details

Card Fee: Rs. 599 (inclusive of online convenience fee and taxes)

Annual Fee: Rs. 117 (inclusive of taxes)

By offering these features and benefits, the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card simplifies the purchasing process for top appliances and electronics, providing consumers with a smart financial tool to manage their high-value purchases effectively. To apply for the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card, consumers can simply visit the Bajaj Markets website or app and get started today.

About Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited

Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories – Loans, Cards, Investments, and Payments. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer “India ka Financial Supermarket”. A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services, it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.

