Buyer Seller meet yields fruitful partnerships and collaboration for SHGs and FPOs in West Bengal

SHGs and FPOs across West Bengal benefited from the multiple partnerships that happened during the buyer-seller meet where the buyers signed LOIs for different products enabling the SHGs and FPOs to leverage numerous sales channels for their products that was organised by SwitchON Foundation in partnership with West Bengal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (WBSRLM), GoWB. The buyer seller meet connected around 50 buyers and 60 seller groups comprising FPOs and SHGs across 8 districts of West Bengal. A significant interest was expressed by buyers for approximately 10,000 MT of produce, amounting around Rs. 40 crores, which spread across products like rice varieties, pulses, millets, oilseeds, turmeric, jaggery, honey, black cumin, maize etc.

This buyer-seller meet provided a platform for the rural communities to showcase the diverse range of agri and agri allied products and services originating from the state. The event featured exhibition stalls where participants displayed their agricultural produce like Rice, Oil seeds, Potato, Tea, Millets, Pulses, Spices etc. agri-based products, and services related to farming and allied sectors. In addition to showcasing agricultural produce, the Buyer Seller Meet also featured a section for Handicrafts and other Agri-allied products like Handloom textiles, Jute products, medicinal plants and many others. The seller groups comprising FPOs and SHGs from various districts like Purulia, Bankura, Dakshin Dinajpur, Nadia, Purba Bardhaman, Hooghly and South 24 Parganas participated.

Buyers like Amul, Rainbow Organic, Magisai Traders, Kailasam International, NACOF India Ltd, Grains Global, National Handloom Development Corporation and many others benefited from the opportunity to assess the quality and diversity of products available, expanding their options and potentially discovering new offerings. Sellers gained valuable feedback and insights into market demands, enabling them to tailor their offerings to better meet consumer needs and preferences.

Present at the occasion, Shri. Amit Saha, State Project Manager Livelihood, WBSRLM said, “The Buyer Seller Meet aims to provide a platform to the FPOs and SHGs consisting of progressive farmers and women groups of the state to establish marketing linkages and become sustainable on a long term basis. The Buyer Seller interaction is essential to create a conducive environment for their development.”

The recommendations stemming from the Buyer-Seller Meet signifies the importance of adopting a cluster approach for marketing and certification processes, recognizing the benefits of collective efforts in enhancing market presence and ensuring product quality. With a growing demand for organic agricultural produce, there is a pressing need to prioritize organic farming practices and streamline certification procedures accordingly. The call for quantitative marketing with pre-established price and quality parameters aims to provide stability and transparency, benefiting both buyers and sellers. Additionally, advocating for increased participation of women in marketing activities highlights the importance of diversity and inclusivity in driving industry growth. Finally, the consensus on organizing regular interactive meetings reflects the recognition of such events as catalysts for innovation, collaboration, and sustained industry development.