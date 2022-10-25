Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Byju’s Shuts Down Kerala Office, Asks Employees To Resign, May Lay Off 2,500 Staff: Report

Thiruvananthapuram: Well-known Edtech firm Byju’s on Tuesday allegedly shut down its Thiruvananthapuram office and is forcing the employees to resign, Minister for General Education and Labour in the Kerala Government, V Sivankutty said on social media platform Facebook.Also Read – All 9 Kerala VCs Can Continue In Their Positions Until Chancellor Issues Final Order: High Court

“At techno park, Thiruvananthapuram Employees of Baiju’s app came and met me with the office bearers of IT employees welfare organisation Echo of Technopark. Employees have many complaints including job losses. The Labor Department will conduct a serious inspection in this matter,” the minister wrote on Facebook. Also Read – Nine Kerala Vice Chancellors Refuse To Quit, Will Approach High Court Against Governor’s Order

At the Thiruvananthapuram office, more than 170 employees were working in the branch and they met state Labour Minister V Sivankutty on Tuesday, October 25 seeking compensation and pending salaries. Also Read – Byju’s Eyes to Hire 10,000 Teachers, Chalks Out Plan to Become Profitable by March

The community media platform of Technopark employees said that Byju’s management was forcing employees to resign.

Moreover, media reports suggest that the employees are demanding payment of the salary for October 2022 on November 1, 2022, one-time settlement of salary for the upcoming three months, from November 2022 to January 31, 2023, as well as earned leave encashment and full settlement of variable pay (as applicable to each employee) from the management.

It must be noted that Byju’s has current worth $22 billion and its losses were marked at Rs 4,588 crore in the financial year 2021. The loss was almost 20 times more than the Rs 232 crore loss in the financial year 2020.

Currently, Byju’s has about 50,000 employees and is expected to lay off around 2,500 people in a phased manner to rationalise its workforce, in order to be profitable by FY 23.





Source link

