Sunday, November 6, 2022
National

Bypoll Election Result 2022 Winner List: Constituency-wise Result Here

Bypoll 2022 Winners List: As per the initial trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a lead on 3 seats, while the RJD on 2. Check ist of winners in Mokama, Gopalganj, Andheri East, Gola Gokarnath, Dhamnagar, Adampur and Munugode.

Live Election Result, Bypoll 2022 Winner List: The counting of votes is underway in the byelection to seven assembly constituencies in Bihar’s Mokama, Gopalganj, Maharashtra’s Andheri East, Telangana’s Munugode, Uttar Pradesh’s Gola Gokarannath, Odisha’s Dhamnagar, Haryana’s Adampur. As per the initial trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a lead on 3 seats, while the RJD on 2. Telangana Rashtriya Samiti is ahead on 1. The postal ballots votes were counter first, followed by the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

BYPOLL RESULT 2022: Here is the complete list of winners from each constituency:-

Bypoll seat  Winning/Leading Candidate Runners Leading party
Mokama Neelam Devi (Wins) Sonam Devi RJD
Gopalganj Kusum Devi (Wins) Mohan Prasad Gupta BJP
Andheri East Rutuja Latke (Wins) Bala Venkatesh Vinayak Nadar Shiv Sena
Gola Gokarannath Aman Giri (Wins) Vinay Tiwari BJP
Dhamnagar  Suryabanshi Suraj (Leading) Abanti Das BJP
Adampur Bhavya Bishnoi (Wins) Jai Prakash BJP
Munugode Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy (Leading) Palvai Sravanthi Reddy TRS

Most seats witnessed a tough battle between the BJP and regional parties such as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Samajwadi Party (SP), and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). Among the seven seats where bypolls were held, the BJP held three seats and the Congress two, while the Shiv Sena and the RJD had one each.

Final results are expected by afternoon, stay tuned to India.com for fastest updates on Assembly bypoll results. 




Published Date: November 6, 2022 1:50 PM IST





