Ahead Of 2nd Phase Of Gujarat Polls, Cong Candidate Kantibhai Kharadi Missing, Says Rahul Gandhi

Ahead of the second phase of Gujarat elections, Congress sitting MLA and the party candidate from Danta constituency of Banaskantha district Kanti Kharadi has allegedly gone missing, Rahul Gandhi claimed on Monday.

Posting a tweet, Rahul Gandhi alleged, “Congress tribal leader and Danta Assembly candidate, Kantibhai Kharadi was brutally attacked by BJP goons and is now missing.”