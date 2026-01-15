CDPH Dashboard Confirms Silicosis Epidemic in California Fabrication Shops: Data Shows Artificial Stone Cannot Be Safely Fabricated by Human Beings

NOVATO, Calif.

Jan. 15, 2026



California Department of Public Health (CDPH) Countertop Fabrication Operations in California Dashboard. The updated dashboard can be viewed at https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CCDPHP/DEODC/OHB/Pages/fabops.aspx (PRNewsfoto/Brayton Purcell LLP)



Crystalline silica artificial stone contains at least 90% nano-sized crystalline silica and additional toxins from metals and resins.

CDPH reports that 54% of California fabrication shops have confirmed silicosis cases.

Silicosis is incurable and fatal, and exposure to respirable crystalline silica (RCS) also increases the risk of lung cancer and autoimmune disorders.

[email protected]

In the news release, CDPH Dashboard Confirms Silicosis Epidemic in California Fabrication Shops: Data Shows Artificial Stone Cannot Be Safely Fabricated by Human Beings, issued 15-Jan-2026 by Brayton Purcell LLP over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the original version contained incorrect information introduced by PR Newswire during transmission. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:/PRNewswire/ — Brayton Purcell LLP announces that the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) has unveiled a new dashboard exposing the alarming scope of accelerated silicosis among workers in the artificial stone countertop fabrication industry. According to CDPH data,, confirming a public health crisis that cannot be attributed to “few bad actors who don’t follow OSHA”.Silicosis is a fatal and incurable lung disease caused by inhaling respirable crystalline silica dust. Workers fabricating artificial stone countertops face extreme risk because. When cut, ground, or polished, this material releases lethal toxins that penetrate deep into the lungs, causing irreversible damage. The CDPH data completely disproves the spin from the foreign artificial stone slab manufacturers and their distributors that this epidemic stems from a few “irresponsible” employers. With more than half of all fabrication shops confirmed to have workers with silicosis, the CDPH data is in accord with extensive medical and scientific evidence that demonstrates that crystalline silica artificial stone cannot be safely fabricated by humans under any circumstances. Over 100 peer reviewed studies confirm that even with advanced engineering controls, the unique properties of crystalline silica artificial stone make safe fabrication impossible. Leading occupational health experts, including more than 600 physicians from the Western Occupational and Environmental Medical Association (WOEMA), have petitioned for a ban on artificial stone slabs containing more than 1% crystalline silica.said James Nevin, a partner at Brayton Purcell LLP.If you or someone you know has worked in the countertop fabrication industry and developed silicosis or related health conditions, contact Brayton Purcell LLP today. Our accomplished legal team can help you understand your rights and pursue compensation for your injuries.Brayton Purcell LLP is a nationally recognized law firm with decades of experience representing individuals affected by occupational diseases, including silicosis. Our team is dedicated to providing knowledgeable and professional legal representation to those harmed by toxic exposures.Nolan Lowry415-399-3107 Correction: We have updated the media contact phone number. SOURCE Brayton Purcell LLP