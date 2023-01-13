CA Aspirant Emotional Post On Failing Exam By 12 Marks Goes Viral See Here

Home

‘People Think…’: CA Aspirant’s Emotional Post On Failing Exam By 12 Marks Goes Viral. See Here

New Delhi: ‘Try and try till you succeed,’ they said. There are times when we gave our best but have not achieve the goal that we desired. This does not mean we are a failure. This is life and everyone has their own destiny. A Chartered Accountant aspirant shared her emotional journey on Twitter where she shared in details on failing in the final exam conducted by the the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Shruti Tayal, who appeared for the CA Final Group-1 exam, said she failed the exam by 12 marks despite putting “100 per cent” efforts.

“So yes, I failed by 12 marks. But that doesn’t mean that I had put any less efforts or i didn’t deserve it. Sometimes we fight through everything, but at the end we cannot fight against our own fate,” Shruti posted in a series of tweets.

“I fall and i stand back again and again, and watching me do this, people think its not a big deal for me. But honestly it takes every ounce of blood to fall and stand back again. To accept the fact that you put your 100 per cent and yet the time was not by your side is like hell,” Shruti said in another post.

So yes, i failed by 12 marks. But that doesn’t mean that i had put any less efforts or i didn’t deserve it. Sometimes we fight through everything, but at the end we cannot fight against our own fate. pic.twitter.com/GZR1LwrVK9 — Shruti (@Shruti_tayal04) January 12, 2023

“In the previous attempt also I studied well, but i had food poisoning in the last 15 days and it disturbed my studies and I couldn’t clear it back then.”

“I am not telling you this because I am justifying my attempts, I am saying this to let you know that sometimes no matter what you do, the time is not yours,” Shruti added. “But don’t stop, someday it will be yours, just yours. And that day no matter how unfavourable things are you will still succeed

“Also for the people who wanted to know how miserably i failed, i have no place for you people in my life. I have someone more powerful in my life then you guys, and thats me, myself and as long as that i need no goddamn body to console me and pity me,” she said.

Failing and accepting it in public takes courage but it is also something you can get better it, experts say. Learning to thrive inspite of not achieving desired your goal is a life skill that can help you achieve heights beyond your dream. We wish Shruti Tayal all the best for future endeavours!



